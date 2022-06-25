1. Harry Darling (MK Dons to Swansea)

The 22-year-old centre-back impressed at MK Dons during the 2021/22 campaign and earned a place in the League One team of the season. Darling has now linked up with former Dons boss Russell Martin at Swansea, for an undisclosed fee, and will suit the Swans' preferred style of play.

Photo: Pete Norton