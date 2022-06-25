Sunderland have made just one signing so far, with Leon Dajaku joining the club on a permanent deal after a clause in his loan move from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion from League One.
Elsewhere, several Championship clubs are still yet to make a signing, while some have completed some early deals.
We’ve picked out the 15 most eye-catching signings so far.
Here are some of the early transfers that have been completed:
1. Harry Darling (MK Dons to Swansea)
The 22-year-old centre-back impressed at MK Dons during the 2021/22 campaign and earned a place in the League One team of the season. Darling has now linked up with former Dons boss Russell Martin at Swansea, for an undisclosed fee, and will suit the Swans' preferred style of play.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. John Swift (Reading to West Brom)
After starting last campaign as one of the favourites for promotion, West Brom dropped to tenth in the Championship last season. The arrival of 26-year-old Swift should give them more creativity in midfield. The playmaker registered 11 league goals and 13 assists for a struggling Reading side last term.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn to Middlesbrough)
Blackburn's former captain was offered a new deal to stay at Ewood Park but instead opted to join Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough. The 28-year-old rarely missed a game for Rovers and was a dominant figure in the heart of defence.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
4. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle to Norwich, Loan)
Norwich are the pre-season favourites to win promotion from the Championship and Hayden looks like a shrewd addition. The 27-year-old helped Newcastle win promotion from the Championship in 2017 and has made over 100 Premier League appearances since.
Photo: George Wood