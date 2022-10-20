This by no means requires the Black Cats to replace their entire starting XI - their progress this season shows they have more than enough quality to be a solid Championship side - but added strength in depth wouldn’t go amiss on Wearside.

Whether that is adding younger players to their ranks with the aim of them becoming first-team regulars in seasons to come, or by adding established EFL talents to help the team in the short-term, there are plenty of options out there that Sunderland could target when the window reopens.

Here, we take a look at 15 players that Sunderland could look to sign in January from across the EFL.

Would any of these be good additions to Mowbray’s squad? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris Sunderland were briefly linked with an audacious move to sign Clarke-Harris last winter. However, their recent injury crisis has shown a lack of depth up-front and Clarke-Harris’ form in League One this season and in the Championship last term for Peterborough United shows that he can score goals at this level. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

2. Todd Cantwell It wasn’t long ago that Cantwell was being touted for moves to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, however, the 24-year-old has seen his career stall a little at Carrow Road. Could a fresh start working under Mowbray at Sunderland help Cantwell rediscover some of his best form? Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Jack Rudoni Rudoni was heavily-linked with a move to Sunderland this summer, but instead opted to join Huddersfield Town. The Terriers have struggled this season and find themselves in the relegation zone. Could the Black Cats capitalise and swoop and finally land the midfielder in January? Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley signed Ari Muric from Manchester City in the summer, ending Peacock-Farrell’s hopes of being No.1 at Turf Moor. The 25-year-old spent last season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday and has proven to be a good option between the sticks and would certainly add competition to Anthony Patterson on Wearside. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales