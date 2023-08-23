Sunderland fans have delivered an interesting transfer verdict to Kristjaan Speakman regarding the future of defender Danny Batth.

The 32-year-old former Wolves and Stoke City centre-back is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light and is unlikely to be offered fresh terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has led to transfer speculation surrounding Batth's transfer future during the summer window with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers linked with a move for Sunderland's Player of the Season during 2022-23.

The debate has raged on social media amongst fans with many supporters perplexed at the possibility of Batth departing Wearside given his string performances since joining Sunderland in January of 2022.

Batth, who turns 33 next month, hasn't featured for head coach Tony Mowbray during Sunderland's three opening Championship games against Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Rotherham United with Luke O'Nien preferred alongside Dan Ballard.

With that in mind, The Echo polled Sunderland fans on Twitter to gather opinions on the situation regarding Batth. We asked: Should Danny Batth be allowed to leave Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of 1,418 fans polled on social media, a whopping 71.1 per cent stated that they wouldn't let Batth leave Sunderland during this window, whilst 28.9 per cent responded that they would allow the defender's departure

Sunderland fan David Keeler said: "He isn't going to get a game realistically and I think when Triantis is up to speed his passing will be really good."

"The first 3 games have shown we need a steady head at the back," added John Loyd.

Michael Bowers had this to say: "Me personally - no. I think he can contribute but if he wants to leave then good luck to the bloke. Wish him well. We have Ballard (who has experience of the level now) & O’Nein (despite what some say about him has experience) plus Seelt & Triantis."

Chris Dunn stated: "What it boils down to is he apparently wants to leave. So let him go. Don't want anyone here who doesn't want to be."