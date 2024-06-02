Sunderland are already preparing for the 2024/25 season – and will come up against some of their former players.
The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship and will hope for better during the upcoming campaign. We’ve taken a look at some former Sunderland players who are under contract at other second-tier clubs who they could come up against.
1. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)
Watmore has just completed his first full season at Millwall, scoring four goals in 34 Championship appearances for the Lions during the 2023/24 campaign. The 30-year-old has a year left on his contract at The Den. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)
Dunne suffered a shoulder injury in pre-season and wasn’t available until October. The 26-year-old still made 29 appearances for QPR during the 2023/24 season, playing regularly at right-back in the final few months of the campaign. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Lynden Gooch (Stoke)
Gooch signed a two-year deal with Stoke when he left Sunderland last summer. The 31-year-old has made 29 league appearances for the Potters since the move but missed the final eight games of the 2023/24 season with a hamstring injury. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Bali Mumba (Plymouth)
After helping Plymouth win promotion from League One while on loan, Mumba joined Plymouth permanently last summer. The 22-year-old has remained a key player at Home Park, making 43 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season. Photo: Gary Oakley