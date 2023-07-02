News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
George Honeyman playing for Millwall. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)George Honeyman playing for Millwall. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
George Honeyman playing for Millwall. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

14 ex-players Sunderland could face in the Championship - including Leeds, Leicester and Norwich men: Gallery

Former Sunderland players who could face the Black Cats during the 2023/24 Championship season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Sunderland are just over a month away from the new Championship season - and could come up against some of their former players.

The Black Cats will kick off their 2023/24 campaign when they host Ipswich on Sunday, August 6, before a trip to Preston the following week.

Here are 14 former Sunderland players at Championship clubs who could line up against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Watmore spent three years at Middlesbrough before joining Millwall in January. The 29-year-old made 16 Championship appearances, scoring three goals, for The Lions in the second half of last season.

1. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Sunderland’s former captain made the switch from Hull to Millwall last summer. The 26-year-old made 38 Championship appearances before his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury.

2. George Honeyman (Millwall)

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
While helping Coventry reach the play-off final, the 30-year-old keeper was named in the EFL’s Championship team of the season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson didn’t make a senior appearance for the Black Cats and left the club in 2013.

3. Ben Wilson (Coventry)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland loanee, now 25, has been a regular starter for QPR in the Championship since joining the club from Burnley in 2021. Dunne made 40 league appearances for The Rs last season.

4. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
