Former Sunderland players who could face the Black Cats during the 2023/24 Championship season.
Sunderland are just over a month away from the new Championship season - and could come up against some of their former players.
The Black Cats will kick off their 2023/24 campaign when they host Ipswich on Sunday, August 6, before a trip to Preston the following week.
Here are 14 former Sunderland players at Championship clubs who could line up against Tony Mowbray’s side.
1. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)
Watmore spent three years at Middlesbrough before joining Millwall in January. The 29-year-old made 16 Championship appearances, scoring three goals, for The Lions in the second half of last season. Photo: Alex Davidson
2. George Honeyman (Millwall)
Sunderland’s former captain made the switch from Hull to Millwall last summer. The 26-year-old made 38 Championship appearances before his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury. Photo: Henry Browne
3. Ben Wilson (Coventry)
While helping Coventry reach the play-off final, the 30-year-old keeper was named in the EFL’s Championship team of the season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson didn’t make a senior appearance for the Black Cats and left the club in 2013. Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)
The former Sunderland loanee, now 25, has been a regular starter for QPR in the Championship since joining the club from Burnley in 2021. Dunne made 40 league appearances for The Rs last season. Photo: Nathan Stirk