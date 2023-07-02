Former Sunderland players who could face the Black Cats during the 2023/24 Championship season.

Sunderland are just over a month away from the new Championship season - and could come up against some of their former players.

The Black Cats will kick off their 2023/24 campaign when they host Ipswich on Sunday, August 6, before a trip to Preston the following week.

Here are 14 former Sunderland players at Championship clubs who could line up against Tony Mowbray’s side.

1 . Duncan Watmore (Millwall) Watmore spent three years at Middlesbrough before joining Millwall in January. The 29-year-old made 16 Championship appearances, scoring three goals, for The Lions in the second half of last season.

2 . George Honeyman (Millwall) Sunderland's former captain made the switch from Hull to Millwall last summer. The 26-year-old made 38 Championship appearances before his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury.

3 . Ben Wilson (Coventry) While helping Coventry reach the play-off final, the 30-year-old keeper was named in the EFL's Championship team of the season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson didn't make a senior appearance for the Black Cats and left the club in 2013.

4 . Jimmy Dunne (QPR) The former Sunderland loanee, now 25, has been a regular starter for QPR in the Championship since joining the club from Burnley in 2021. Dunne made 40 league appearances for The Rs last season.