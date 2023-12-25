134 stunning photos of superb Sunderland fans during 2023 games against Middlesbrough, Luton Town and more - gallery
Sunderland fans are well known for their incredible support with supporters often turning out in their droves to support the Black Cats.
There have been some tremendous home and away victories alongside draws and losses for Tony Mowbray’s men during the year 2023 with memorable fixtures against Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Stoke City, Watford and more coming to mind.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at games during 2023 courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
1 / 34