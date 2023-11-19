News you can trust since 1873
134 stunning photos of superb Sunderland fans during 2023 games against Birmingham City, Norwich City, Watford and more - gallery

Sunderland fans are well known for their incredible support with supporters often turning out in their droves to support the Black Cats.
By James Copley
Published 19th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

There have been some tremendous home and away victories alongside draws and losses for Tony Mowbray’s men during the year 2023 with memorable fixtures against Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Stoke City, Watford and more coming to mind.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at games during 2023 courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans during the 3-0 win at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans during the 3-0 win at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

