Sunderland make a quick return to Championship action with a tricky fixture at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.
Luton Town have endured a frustrating start to the season but roared back to form with an emphatic 3-0 win over local rivals Watford on home turf last Saturday. Sunderland are looking to build on the momentum of their impressive win at Hull City on Sunday afternoon and maintain their place at the top of the Championship.
Both head coaches have a number of injury concerns, with the hosts in particular facing some major issues in one key positions. Here’s all the early team news...
1. Emmanuel Latte Lath - doubt
Lath came off in the early stages of the loss to Preston North End on Saturday after suffering a groin problem. It's not yet known how serious the issue is, and there is continued speculation around his future after a significant bid from the MLS earlier this month. The transfer deadline, remember, closes around an hour after full time on Monday night. | Getty Images
2. Alan Browne - doubt
Recovery from a fractured fibula has been slightly slower than expected but Sunderland are hopeful he'll be back soon. He's expected to be back in full training at some stage over the next week but after so long out, very doubtful that he'd be ready as soon as Monday. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
3. Ahmed Abdullahi - available
Abdullahi is now fully fit but Sunderland have been easing him back via U21s football. With a couple of appearances under his belt, he should now be ready to push for a place in the squad though he'll almost certainly be an impact substitute first and foremost. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
4. Romaine Mundle - out
Will be reintegrated cautiously in an attempt to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Monday's game is expected to come a bit soon at this stage but he should back in action fairly early in February. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.