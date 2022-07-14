3. Troy Parrott - Tottenham

A versatile forward who played through the middle and on both flanks for MK Dons last season. Parrott appears to be the type of player Sunderland are looking for to support Ross Stewart in attack, while Tottenham plan to loan the 20-year-old out for another season. Spurs will have to weigh up what is the best option for the young striker, who has travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea.

Photo: Pete Norton