Sunderland are still hoping to make multiple signings before the end of the January transfer – and several players have been linked with a move to Wearside.
Ellis Simms’ sudden return to parent club Everton means the Black Cats are looking to sign at least two more strikers this month, while they also want to strengthen in central midfield.
Some players who were said to be on Sunderland’s radar have already moved elsewhere, while others could still be available.
We’ve taken a closer look at some of the names which have been mentioned and their current situations.
1. Ellis Simms - Everton
While Simms was surprisingly recalled by Everton on the eve of the January transfer window, Sunderland are monitoring the situation and still believe there's a chance they could re-sign the striker this month. Ultimately, though, it will be Everton's call.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich
Following an impressive loan spell on Wearside last season Sunderland were close to re-signing Broadhead in the summer, yet the player chose to join Wigan on loan instead. It wasn't a move Sunderland pursued in January and the forward has now signed for League One club Ipswich on a permanent deal from Everton.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Jerry Yates - Blackpool
Sunderland were credited with interest in Blackpool's top scorer earlier this month, yet the 26-year-old is not believed to be on the Black Cats' radar.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. Sam Surridge - Nottingham Forest
It seemed like the 24-year-old may be allowed to leave Forest this month after making just one Premier League start all season. Sunderland and Burnley were said to be interested, yet the striker has come off the bench in his side's last six league games. Reports have also suggested he would prefer to stay at the City Ground this month.
Photo: Catherine Ivill