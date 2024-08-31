The Black Cats saw 17 players leave this club this summer with a mixture of releases, sales and loans taking place at the Academy of Light during the window.
Speakman was also able to secure a trio of important first-tean contracts for some of Sunderland’s key assets whilst also bringing 13 new players to the club before last Friday’s 11pm deadline. Several highly-rated youngsters also signed new deals.
Here, we take a look at all of the business sanctioned by Speakman this summer:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.