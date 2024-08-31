The Black Cats saw 17 players leave this club this summer with a mixture of releases, sales and loans taking place at the Academy of Light during the window.

Speakman was also able to secure a trio of important first-tean contracts for some of Sunderland’s key assets whilst also bringing 13 new players to the club before last Friday’s 11pm deadline. Several highly-rated youngsters also signed new deals.

Here, we take a look at all of the business sanctioned by Speakman this summer:

NEW CONTRACT: Chris Rigg Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a three-deal to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least 2027

OUT: Jack Clarke Ipswich Town paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent.

OUT: Ben Middlemas Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields. The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland's under-21s group for some time now.