13 in, 17 out and 8 new contracts: The full list of Sunderland deals under Kristjaan Speakman this summer

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 10:38 BST

It has been a busy window of transfer tinkering for Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman...

The Black Cats saw 17 players leave this club this summer with a mixture of releases, sales and loans taking place at the Academy of Light during the window.

Speakman was also able to secure a trio of important first-tean contracts for some of Sunderland’s key assets whilst also bringing 13 new players to the club before last Friday’s 11pm deadline. Several highly-rated youngsters also signed new deals.

Here, we take a look at all of the business sanctioned by Speakman this summer:

Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a three-deal to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least 2027

1. NEW CONTRACT: Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a three-deal to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least 2027 | Getty Images

Ipswich Town paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent.

2. OUT: Jack Clarke

Ipswich Town paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields. The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland’s under-21s group for some time now.

3. OUT: Ben Middlemas

Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields. The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland’s under-21s group for some time now. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Sunderland have signed forward Wilson Isidor from Zenit St Petersburg on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old France youth international has moved from the Russian club in a deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

4. IN: Wilson Isidor

Sunderland have signed forward Wilson Isidor from Zenit St Petersburg on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old France youth international has moved from the Russian club in a deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer. | Frank Reid

