Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Anthony Patterson are three players in recent seasons who have broken through at Sunderland after coming through the Academy of Light.

England players Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson have also come up through Sunderland’s youth system, which is rated as one of the most productive in the country and has retained its category-one status for several years now, placing it amongst the country’s best.

The Black Cats’ under-18s side are also set to face Gillingham in the FA Youth Cup with several of the players (not all) listed in this article set to be involved with the travelling squad.

With that in mind, who are some of the best youngsters coming through and which starlets already at the club could and would save and earn Sunderland millions in transfer fees over the coming years? Here, we take a look:

17-year-old Ben Metcalf joined Sunderland in 2021 having previously played at Cramlington Juniors and has impressed for the club's age group sides whilst working closely with the Black Cats hidden gem goalkeeping coach Mark Purdoe. Metalf penned a two-year scholarship at the Academy of Light amid interest from Liverpool, Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, and Blackpool. (Brilliant photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson)

The 16-year-old goalkeeper was included in Sunderland's pre-season tour of the USA and even played a game for Tony Mowbray's side. The youngster comes highly rated and could be the next cab of the rank from the Academy of Light, which has produced the likes of Jordan Pickford and Anthony Patterson in recent years. (Brilliant photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson)

The 16-year-old youngster is one of the most highy-rated starlets for his age group in the world and to tempt a player of similar stature to the club would cost a pretty penny. Rigg has scored against Southampton in the Championship and Crewe Alexadra in the Carabao Cup this season. Photo: Frank Reid