Sunderland begin their Championship campaign in less than three weeks time when they host Coventry City on July 31.

Alex Neil is slowly beginning to build and shape his squad for their return to the second-flight as he navigates Sunderland through their first pre-season under his management.

As ever in the summer window, there are plenty of ways to strengthen a squad and free agents often provide the cheapest way for clubs to add depth to their starting side.

Whether it’s young players looking for a fresh start, or experienced professionals searching for one last contract - there’s plenty of choice for clubs.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at 13 defenders that are still without a club having been released by Premier League sides this summer.

Would you like to see any of these at Sunderland? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Carl Jenkinson The former England international was released by newly-promoted Nottingham Forest earlier this summer. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Oludare Olufunwa The Saints youngster was released by Southampton this summer. He has Papa John’s Trophy experience with the under-23 squad. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

3. Cyrus Christie Christie has played for Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and most recently Fulham in a long EFL career. Still only 29, the defender could still do a job in the Championship and was linked with a move to Preston North End at the beginning of the window. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Renaldo Torraj The Albania Under-19 international was a regular for Tottenham’s youth sides but now finds himself as a free agent following his release. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales