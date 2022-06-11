Alex Neil’s side are preparing for life back in the Championship and will be eyeing a good summer window to help them realise their hopes and dreams for their return to the second-tier.

The summer window offers clubs the opportunity to buy, sell and loan players across Europe.

There is also the chance to sign some players, whose contract has ended at their current clubs, on a free transfer.

Across the country, clubs have submitted their retained lists ahead of the 2022/23 season and here, we take a look at all the former Black Cats players that will be free agents this summer when their contracts at their respective clubs end.

What are your memories of these players at Sunderland? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

1. Frazier Campbell Campbell went goalless in 18 appearances for Huddersfield Town last year and will leave the Terriers when his current contract expires. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Steven Fletcher After joining from Sheffield Wednesday in summer 2020, Fletcher made over 80 appearances for Stoke City, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. Connor Wickham Wickham played for both Preston North End and MK Dons this season but netted just once in 17 appearances. The 29-year-old will leave MK Dons at the end of his current deal. Photo: Paul Thomas Photo Sales

4. Kieren Westwood After spending seven years with Sheffield Wednesday, Westwood left the Owls last summer and remained without a club until he joined QPR in March. He played six times for them last season but will leave the club after just three months at Loftus Road. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales