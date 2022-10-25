13 fantastic photos from Sunderland's open training session ahead of Luton Town clash - gallery
Can you spot anyone you know from Sunderland’s open training session at the Stadium of Light?
By Joe Buck
36 minutes ago
Sunderland hosted an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as Tony Mowbray’s side prepare for their trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Supporters were able to watch on as the Black Cats, including a returning Ellis Simms, were put through their paces.
Here, we take a look at 13 of the best photos of supporters in attendance at the Stadium of Light:
Page 1 of 4