SAFC fans watch Sunderland's open training session at the Stadium of Light

13 fantastic photos from Sunderland's open training session ahead of Luton Town clash - gallery

Can you spot anyone you know from Sunderland’s open training session at the Stadium of Light?

By Joe Buck
36 minutes ago

Sunderland hosted an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as Tony Mowbray’s side prepare for their trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Supporters were able to watch on as the Black Cats, including a returning Ellis Simms, were put through their paces.

Here, we take a look at 13 of the best photos of supporters in attendance at the Stadium of Light:

1. Selfies all round

One fan grabs a selfie with Bailey Wright

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Kitted out

One young fan sporting Sunderland gear is captured waving a flag during the training session

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Signs out

It's clear who this young fan's favourite Black Cats player is

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Autograph time

Sunderland fans queue up to meet their favourite players

Photo: Stu Norton

SunderlandLuton TownStadium of LightTony MowbraySupporters
