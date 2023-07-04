We take a look at 13 eye-catching deals which have been completed in the Championship so far this summer.

We’re less than a month into this summer’s transfer window - yet some clubs have already been busy making new signings.

Sunderland have brought in four new players since the end of last season, while some big fees have been spent elsewhere in the Championship.

Others have looked to take advantage of the free agent market to make shrewd additions ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are nine eye-catching deals which have been completed in the second tier so far this summer.

Harry Winks Harry Winks playing for Sampdoria.

Harry Winks (Leicester) Leicester, under new boss Enzo Maresca, have shown their intent to make an immediate return to the Premier League, spending a reported £10million on former England international Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder made 20 appearances for Serie A side Sampdoria last season.

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) Still only 17, Bellingham made 22 Championship appearances for Birmingham last season. The midfielder, younger brother of England star Jude, has now joined Sunderland's young squad on a long-term contract.

Liam Delap (Hull) The 20-year-old forward has been a regular goalscorer for Manchester City's youth teams but struggled during loan spells at Stoke and Preston last season. Delap has now joined Hull on a season-long loan deal.

