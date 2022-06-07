There is much still to be decided ahead of Sunderland’s return to the second teir, however.

Alex Neil looks set to stay; Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts have been offered new contracts; and the situation surrounding Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven is still ongoing.

Despite the former, Sunderland are still likely to be active in the transfer market this summer.

The Black Cats ended their four-season stay in League One at Wembley in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers last month.

Goals in each half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side their place in the second tier.

With promotion secured, however, Sunderland will come up against some familiar faces in terms of ex-players turning out for Championship clubs.

Here, we take a look at the 13 former players Alex Neil and the club will come up against next season in the second tier.

1. John Egan - Sheffield United John Egan was with Sunderland from 2009 to 2014 but didn't make an appearance for the club before moving in.

2. Ovie Ejaria - Reading Ovie Ejaria spend six months on loan at Sunderland when the club were last in the Championship.

3. George Honeyman - Hull City George Honeyman, a former academy graduate and Sunderland captain, is now at Hull City in the Championship.

4. Antoine Semenyo - Bristol City On January deadline day, Semenyo joined Sunderland on a sixth-month loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season and played seven times in League One for the Black Cats.