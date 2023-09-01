Tony Mowbray is hoping to add to his attacking options before the transfer window closes tonight with Sunderland set to lose Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton.

The Black Cats have accepted a bid from Southampton for the striker having rejected an initial offer for one of their key men. Stewart is in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light with little progress made in regards to renewing that deal.

Speaking on Thursday, Mowbray admitted his hope was to sign more forward players on deadline day. He said: “I hope that in the next 36 hours we do have some reinforcements in central midfield, and we do have some attacking players - whether one is a wider player, whether one is right down the middle - because we do also have [Luis] Hemir, and we do have Eliezer [Mayenda] to come back [from injury].”

With that in mind, we have looked at some free agents available to Sunderland if they cannot get any of their desired deals done by 11pm. Take a look...

