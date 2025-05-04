Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will deliver a response in the play-off semi-finals despite ending the regular season with a fifth straight defeat.

The Black Cats suffered a 1-0 loss to QPR at the Stadium of Light in another lacklustre display, with few clear chances created and limited attacking threat. Despite the dip in form, Le Bris is confident his side will be ready for the challenge of facing Coventry City, who secured fifth place with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena.

When asked about supporters who may be concerned about the team’s prospects in the play-offs, Le Bris replied: "I understand but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad, it's rhythm and its references so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations and I think at that level, we are always on the edge, it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

