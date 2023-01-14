12 players Sunderland could sign in January including Leeds United duo - according to FM23: photo gallery
Sunderland are yet to make any signings this month, but who does Football Manager believe the Black Cats should be targeting before deadline day?
Sunderland were very active during the summer window as they added strength and depth to the squad ahead of their return to the Championship.
And after a solid start to the season with the Black Cats currently finding themselves firmly in the mix for a play-off spot, knowing a good transfer window could boost their chances of finishing in the top six when the crunch time of the season comes along.
The loss of Ellis Simms back to Everton was a blow to Sunderland, however, they still have plenty of time to add to their squad before the transfer window closes - but who could they look to sign?
Here, we take a look at who Football Manager believes the Black Cats could sign before the end of the January transfer window.