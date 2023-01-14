Sunderland are yet to make any signings this month, but who does Football Manager believe the Black Cats should be targeting before deadline day?

Sunderland were very active during the summer window as they added strength and depth to the squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

And after a solid start to the season with the Black Cats currently finding themselves firmly in the mix for a play-off spot, knowing a good transfer window could boost their chances of finishing in the top six when the crunch time of the season comes along.

The loss of Ellis Simms back to Everton was a blow to Sunderland, however, they still have plenty of time to add to their squad before the transfer window closes - but who could they look to sign?

Here, we take a look at who Football Manager believes the Black Cats could sign before the end of the January transfer window.

Could any of these 12 players join Tony Mowbray's squad this month?

2. Tayo Adaramola Adaramola spent a couple of months on loan at Coventry City earlier this season but featured just once for the Sky Blues in the Carabao Cup. The 19-year-old left-back has a bright future in the game. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

3. Cody Drameh The Leeds United youngster has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United after struggling to break into Jesse Marsch’s first-team squad. A loan move for the right-back could suit all parties and allow Drameh to experience senior football on a regular basis. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Yegor Yarmolyuk Brentford’s B Team have a great reputation for developing youngsters for their first-team with Ukrainian midfielder Yarmolyuk potentially the next player off the production line. The 18-year-old featured briefly for the Bees in the Carabao Cup but has yet to come off the bench and feature in the Premier League for Thomas Frank’s side. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales