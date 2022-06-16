Whether it’s as a replacement for Ross Stewart, as a back-up option to the Loch Ness Drogba or someone to provide him with service, there’s no doubt that Alex Neil will want to add to his options at the top end of the pitch this window.

But just who should Sunderland be looking at? Do they need experienced Championship players? Or can they bank on some younger players making their first steps into senior football?

Here, we take a look at 12 attacking players that Sunderland could sign this summer to help bolster their attacking options.

Would you like to see any of these at the Stadium of Light next season? Is there anyone else that should be added to this list?

1. Patrick Roberts The man who sent Sunderland to Wembley, has yet, at time of writing, not re-signed his deal with the Black Cats. After failing to find a home throughout his time either in England or abroad, could the Stadium of Light finally be the place the 25-year-old settles and plays his best football? Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Troy Parrott Parrott netted 10 goals in all-competitions for MK Dons last season and with hopes high that he can make an impact in Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team at some point, Spurs may feel a loan to the Championship could benefit the striker. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Folarin Balogun The Arsenal youngster spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Middlesbrough, netting three goals and three assists in 18 league appearances. He’s shown his goal scoring touch at Under-23 level, could it be the time for him to start firing at senior level? Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Nathan Broadhead Broadhead averaged just-shy of a goal every other game during his time at Sunderland last season but with an injury hampering his campaign, many supporters are keen to see what the 24-year-old can do over the course of a full year. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales