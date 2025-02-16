Sunderland have enjoyed an amazing season under head coach Régis Le Bris, losing just four games in the Championship as the Black Cats eye promotion to the Premier League.

The campaign has been a great tonic to last campaign’s disappointing 16th-placed finish and managerial merry-go-around with stints for Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds twice.

Indeed, Sunderland fans have turned out in the numbers once again during 2024-25, with some memorable moments celebrated so far. Those include two wins against Middlesbrough and memorable goals against Hull City and more.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of the most passionate photos of Sunderland backing their team during the season so far:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action during the 1-0 away win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid Photo Sales