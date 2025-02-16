110 fantastic photos of the most passionate Sunderland fans during 2024-25 season - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 16:06 BST

The best photos of the most passionate Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season so far

Sunderland have enjoyed an amazing season under head coach Régis Le Bris, losing just four games in the Championship as the Black Cats eye promotion to the Premier League.

The campaign has been a great tonic to last campaign’s disappointing 16th-placed finish and managerial merry-go-around with stints for Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds twice.

Indeed, Sunderland fans have turned out in the numbers once again during 2024-25, with some memorable moments celebrated so far. Those include two wins against Middlesbrough and memorable goals against Hull City and more.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of the most passionate photos of Sunderland backing their team during the season so far:

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action during the 1-0 away win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the 1-0 away win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 32
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRegis Le BrisChampionshipTony MowbrayMiddlesbrough
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice