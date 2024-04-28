After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Sunderland boss Mike Dodds then made multiple changes, yet his side weren’t able to force an equaliser.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day, who once again backed the team in massive numbers despite a disappointing end to the season. Both Black Cats and Hornets supporters also paid tribute to the late Charlie Hurley.