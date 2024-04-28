110 brilliant photos of loyal Sunderland fans at Watford as away end pays tribute to Charlie Hurley - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 28th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST

After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Sunderland boss Mike Dodds then made multiple changes, yet his side weren’t able to force an equaliser.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day, who once again backed the team in massive numbers despite a disappointing end to the season. Both Black Cats and Hornets supporters also paid tribute to the late Charlie Hurley.

Sunderland fans at Vicarage Road for the last away game of the season against Watford.

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

