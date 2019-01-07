11 things Sunderland and Newcastle United have said about the Checkatrade Trophy this season
Sunderland and Newcastle Under-21s are gearing up for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy clash - but how will each side treat the eye-catching fixture?
We look back at what managers, coaches and players have said about the competition this campaign ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light.
1. Jack Ross - Taking it seriously
Weve tried to treat the competition properly and progress in it I think weve shown that but equally weve tried to pick a team that works around our other fixture commitments as well."
2. Ben Dawson - We'll treat Sunderland like any other game
"Well approach it like we do any other game. Were not going to do anything special or drastically change anything just because its Sunderland at the Stadium of Light."
3. James Fowler - A good chance for Sunderland's youngsters
"They play in the U23's but in terms of a competitive game, it allows us to see where they are in terms of short-term, can they make an impact in the first team or are they a longer term project."
4. Bali Mumba - We want to play at Wembley
Its crazy. Ive watched all the games at Wembley, especially cup finals, always thinking, Just one day - when can it come? To have that opportunity right now is a blessing for me. Im really excited."
