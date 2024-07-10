Sunderland’s players have returned for pre-season training – but not everyone will be available immediately.

Several members of the Black Cats’ squad missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury setbacks, while some players have been away on international duty since the end of last season.

Regis Le Bris’ squad are preparing for two friendly matches against South Shields and Gateshead on the same day, when two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players will take to the field.

Here are the Sunderland players who have been unavailable recently, including those away representing their countries, and are set to return to action, as well as those who remain sidelined.

Dennis Cirkin - Available Cirkin hasn't made a senior appearance since November following a hamstring injury which required surgery. The full-back returned to training in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season but wasn't risked after a lengthy layoff. The 22-year-old has resumed full training ahead of pre-season.

Nazariy Rusyn - Available Rusyn missed Sunderland's last nine matches of the 2023/24 season with a calf issue. The forward did return to part-training in April but didn't feature for the first team as he was managed back carefully. The 25-year-old should now be able to benefit from a full pre-season after joining Sunderland from Ukrainian club Zorya Lugansk on deadline day last summer.

Dan Neil - Available After making 42 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, Neil missed Sunderland's final three matches of the campaign with an ankle injury. The midfielder has returned for pre-season training amid talks over a new contract - with two years left on his current deal.