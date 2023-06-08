We asked fans on social media to name a realistic signing they would like Sunderland to make during this summer’s transfer window.
Sunderland could be set for a busy summer as they look to strengthen their squad for the 2022/23 season - with supporters already discussing who the Black Cats could sign.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club are looking to complete some early business after tracking some targets for over a year.
With the window officially set to open on Wednesday, June 14, we asked fans on social media to name a realistic signing they would like Sunderland to make this summer.
Here are some of the names that were mentioned:
1. Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham)
Sunderland’s interest in Bellingham has been well documented after the 17-year-old was spotted at the Stadium of Light to watch last month’s play-off match against Luton. The midfielder made 22 Championship appearances for Birmingham during the 2022/23 season. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Cole Palmer (Manchester City)
In recent seasons Sunderland has become an attractive place for Premier League clubs to send some of their younger players on loan. At 21, Palmer, who is under contract at The Etihad Stadium until 2026, may benefit from a loan move to the Championship - like Manchester City team-mates James McAtee and Tommy Doyle who recently helped Sheffield United win promotion. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)
Despite starting two of Brighton’s last four Premier League games during the 2022/23 season, the Dutch centre-back, who was on Sunderland’s radar last summer, only made eight league appearances during the campaign. Van Hecke will be out of contract at The Amex Stadium this summer, yet the club do have an option to extend the deal. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Teemu Pukki (Free agent)
Pukki probably doesn’t fit the profile of what Sunderland are looking for, yet it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 33-year-old is set to leave Norwich this summer after five seasons at Carrow Road. Photo: Henry Browne