11 of the best Championship free agents that Sunderland can sign including former Leeds United and Southampton men - gallery

The Black Cats could look for bargain deals by bringing in players that have been released by other clubs in the league such as West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

It’s the first day of July which means hundreds of players across the Premier League and the English Football League have now officially become free agents.

Any player who has not agreed a new deal with their current club or to sign for a new one is up for grabs and their agents will likely be working overtime to find their next move. There are several quality individuals across the country now without a club including several who were playing either in the Championship or for clubs who are now in the second tier last season.

Here is a starting 11 of players who have been released by Championship clubs and could be of interest to Sunderland and other teams across the second tier:

The former Everton man has been released by Leeds United and has been linked with a move back to Goodison Park but could provide quality competition for Anthony Pattrson this season

1. GK - Joel Robles

With over 150 Championship appearances for Rotherham United, Preston and Middlesbrough the ex Celtic man was never a regular starter at the Riverside but did impress while at the Millers and the Lillywhites

2. RB - Darnell Fisher

Now 35-years old his best days could be behind him following his release by Birmingham City but his experience with almost 500 career appearances across the EFL and Premier League could be a valuable asset

3. LB - George Friend

A veteran of the Championship at just 32, the former Liverpool man made 25 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season having featured over 200 times for Middlesbrough between 2013 and 2020

4. CB Daniel Ayala

