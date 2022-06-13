Loading...
11 loan starlets Sunderland could target - including Liverpool and Leeds United men

Sunderland are now finally back in the Championship after four long seasons in League One.

By James Copley
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:49 pm

And the club has much to do in the transfer market before the campaign starts.

Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts have been offered new deals.

Last season, Sunderland utilised one of their loan spots to bring in the youngster Callum Doyle from Manchester City.

Here, we take a look at 11 loan deals from Premier League clubs for young players that Sunderland could look at during the window, which opened on Friday.

1. Bali Mumba - Norwich City

Norwich City have just been relegated from the Premier League, meaning former Sunderland man may be set for a run in the first team. However, Mumba was loaned to Peterborough United last season and could present an interesting option to the Wearsiders.

2. Sam Greenwood - Leeds United

Another ex-Academy of Light graduate, it would be a big coup if Sunderland could land Greenwood on loan next season.

3. Dion Sanderson - Wolves

Dion Sanderson has been re-linked with a move to former club Sunderland following Championship loans at Birmingham City and QPR last season.

4. Jack Clarke - Tottenham

Former loanee Jack Clarke could present an interesting option for Sunderland in the Championship.

