11 famous faces who follow Sunderland AFC - including some surprising names

From sport stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.
Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club - and you can scroll down and click through the pages to see the most famous ones among the lot:
1. Paul Collingwood
The England cricket star-turned-coach was born in County Durham and has been a long-standing supporter of the Black Cats.
Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Steve Cram
Known as the 'Jarrow Arrow', Cram is an avid Sunderland fan - and regularly supports the club's charity arm, the Foundation of Light.
Photo: Ian Walton
3. Sir Tim Rice
Best known for working on a number of West End musicals with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rice may have been born in Warwickshire - but he counts Sunderland as his football team.
Photo: Daniel Berehulak
4. Tony Jeffries
A real hometown hero, Jeffries even signed his first professional boxing contract at the Stadium of Light - having won a medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Photo: Matthew Lewis