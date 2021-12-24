11 famous faces who support Sunderland AFC

11 famous faces who follow Sunderland AFC - including some surprising names

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland AFC as their football team.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:16 am

From sport stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club - and you can scroll down and click through the pages to see the most famous ones among the lot:

1. Paul Collingwood

The England cricket star-turned-coach was born in County Durham and has been a long-standing supporter of the Black Cats.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. Steve Cram

Known as the 'Jarrow Arrow', Cram is an avid Sunderland fan - and regularly supports the club's charity arm, the Foundation of Light.

Photo: Ian Walton

Photo Sales

3. Sir Tim Rice

Best known for working on a number of West End musicals with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rice may have been born in Warwickshire - but he counts Sunderland as his football team.

Photo: Daniel Berehulak

Photo Sales

4. Tony Jeffries

A real hometown hero, Jeffries even signed his first professional boxing contract at the Stadium of Light - having won a medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3