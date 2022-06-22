Sunderland have made just one signing so far, with Leon Dajaku joining the club on a permanent deal after a clause in his loan move from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion from League One.
Elsewhere, several Championship clubs are still yet to make a signing, while some have completed some early deals.
We’ve picked out the 11 most eye-catching signings so far.
Here are some of the early transfers that have been completed:
1. Harry Darling (MK Dons to Swansea)
The 22-year-old centre-back impressed at MK Dons during the 2021/22 campaign and earned a place in the League One team of the season. Darling has now linked up with former Dons boss Russell Martin at Swansea, for an undisclosed fee, and will suit the Swans' preferred style of play.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley to Luton)
While he was part of a Barnsley team that was relegated from the Championship last season, Woodrow missed a large part of the 2021/22 campaign through injury. The 27-year-old had scored 26 Championship goals over the past two seasons and will hope to rediscover his form after signing for Luton.
Photo: George Wood
3. John Swift (Reading to West Brom)
After starting last campaign as one of the favourites for promotion, West Brom dropped to tenth in the Championship last season. The arrival of 26-year-old Swift should give them more creativity in midfield. The playmaker registered 11 league goals and 13 assists for a struggling Reading side last term.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Kane Wilson (Forest Green to Bristol City)
An exciting talent who was named the League Two Player of the Year after winning promotion with Forest Green this year. Wilson, 22, often operated as an attacking wing-back and registered 14 assists in the league. Bristol City will now hope he can step up to the Championship.
Photo: Pete Norton