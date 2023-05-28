1,053 Sunderland fans deliver overwhelming Leon Dajaku transfer message after St Gallen loan
The latest Sunderland AFC-related news, gossip and rumours as we head into the summer transfer window.
Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelming verdict on the future of Leon Dajaku following a poll conducted by The Echo this week.
The German winger is nearing the end of his loan spell at Swiss side St Gallen having made just eight league appearances after departing Sunderland in January
The 22-year-old signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 on an initial season-long loan, when the club were still in League One and scored his first goal for Sunderland against Cheltenham Town in the September of 2021-22 season.
Following the loan and the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship, Dajaku moved to Sunderland on a permanent basis having previously been at Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Union Berlin.
The youth international scored four goals in 22 appearances during Sunderland's last season in League One under Lee Johnson and then Alex Neil but made just 10 appearances (largely from the bench) in the Championship following the club's promotion, which lead to the loan move to St Gallen.
However, Swiss football expert Oliver Zesiger recently told The Echo that while Dajaku's loan at St Gallen "started out strong" the attacker "then slowly faded into obscurity" meaning his loan “can only be described as a disappointment.”
With that in mind, The Echo put the question of Dajaku's future to Sunderland fans in our end-of-season survey, which over 1,000 supporters participated in.
We asked the question: Would you like to see Leon Dajaku play for Sunderland next season or sent out on loan again? 83.1 per cent of fans said they would send him out on loan again, while 16.9 per cent said they would hand Dajaku a chance next campaign.