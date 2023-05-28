Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelming verdict on the future of Leon Dajaku following a poll conducted by The Echo this week.

The German winger is nearing the end of his loan spell at Swiss side St Gallen having made just eight league appearances after departing Sunderland in January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 on an initial season-long loan, when the club were still in League One and scored his first goal for Sunderland against Cheltenham Town in the September of 2021-22 season.

Following the loan and the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship, Dajaku moved to Sunderland on a permanent basis having previously been at Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Union Berlin.

The youth international scored four goals in 22 appearances during Sunderland's last season in League One under Lee Johnson and then Alex Neil but made just 10 appearances (largely from the bench) in the Championship following the club's promotion, which lead to the loan move to St Gallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, The Echo put the question of Dajaku's future to Sunderland fans in our end-of-season survey, which over 1,000 supporters participated in.