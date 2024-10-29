101 fantastic photos of passionate Sunderland supporters during 2024-25 season so far

Sunderland are five points clear at the top of the Championship with fans delighted at the team’s process under Régis Le Bris.

Although Le Bris and fans have developed a good relationship, the head coach believes Sunderland’s growing tactical maturity is the biggest factor in their superb recent form and the consistency they have been able to show at the Stadium of Light in particular.

Sunderland stretched their lead in the early Championship table to five points with a 2-0 win over Oxford United, which was arguably their most dominant performance of the campaign to date. Le Bris was particularly impressed with the way his players were able to adjust quickly when Oxford changed formation at half time.

The Black Cats struggled to make the most of home advantage for much of last season but have taken 16 points from a possible 18 this time around.

“It's not easy to explain [why the home form has turned around] because each game has been a very different experience,” Le Bris said.

“So far, the results have been good and the consistency is the key. It's the way we can adjust. We have a game plan every time, and sometimes it works well. But football is unpredictable, you can have a different scenario [within the game] and you need to adjust some small details to keep the level and control the game. For me, from probably the last five, six, seven games, I feel that we are more agile to adjust these little details according to how the game is evolving to keep our level. This is satisfying for me.

“We are not perfect, but I liked for example when they changed their shape at half time and we had two or three minutes to adjust our pressing. We did it. Maybe in the past when there is a change like this we can struggle for longer and you can lose your shape. It wasn't the case in this game, [they had] just one situation. I can feel now that we are more versatile according to how the game is going.”

