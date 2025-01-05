Sunderland closed the gap to the automatic promotion places to just two points after a hard-fought win over Portsmouth, also going 11 points clear of seventh place.

Wilson Isidor's early goal, his third in four games, proved the difference between the two sides. Portsmouth battled hard and put up stout resistance even after Marlon Pack's second-half red card, but the Black Cats held on for another crucial home win.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game during a wet and windy afternoon on Wearside:

