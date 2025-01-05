100 superb photos of loyal Sunderland fans braving cold as 39,846 watch win against Portsmouth - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jan 2025, 21:05 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 21:06 GMT

Sunderland won at the Stadium of Light on Sunday - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

Sunderland closed the gap to the automatic promotion places to just two points after a hard-fought win over Portsmouth, also going 11 points clear of seventh place.

Wilson Isidor's early goal, his third in four games, proved the difference between the two sides. Portsmouth battled hard and put up stout resistance even after Marlon Pack's second-half red card, but the Black Cats held on for another crucial home win.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game during a wet and windy afternoon on Wearside:

Sunderland fans brave the rain during their 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans brave the rain during their 1-0 win over Portsmouth. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
