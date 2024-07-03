The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed Sunderland’s new head coach last month, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.
Le Bris has started work at the club and has been putting Sunderland’s players through their paces at the Academy of Light this week. Sunderland’s new head coach also sat down with the media for the first time on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions from the press.
Here, we take a look at the 10 things that we learned from Le Bris’ first press conference as Sunderland head coach:
1. Drawing inspiration from Guardiola and De Zerbi
Régis Le Bris said during his press conference that he had taken inspiration from Pep Guardiola and Roberto De Zerbi. However, the Frenchman also said that the Black Cats would not try to copy anyone's style because Sunderland is a unique place. | Régis Le Bris - Sunderland AFC
2. Régis Le Bris' playing style
Sunderland's new head coach said that he thinks his team can press high up the pitch adding that although they weren't consistent during the whole season, they have technical ability. He also spoke about pressing high and controlling the game. Le Bris also talked about installing a brand and an identity. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Régis Le Bris on transfers
Régis Le Bris said that he will work together with Sunderland's transfer - including Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey - team on player acquisitions with meetings scheduled every day. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Régis Le Bris on youth vs experience
He said: "I am comfortable with the process. The team is young but even with young players, they have gained some experience. We are thinking about one or two players with Championship experience to pilot the team." | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.