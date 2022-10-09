10 brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from Swansea City trip as 2,000 back team - photo gallery
Sunderland were backed by another incredible away following at Swansea City on Saturday – with 2,000 making the long trip.
The Black Cats were comprehensively outplayed through the opening exchanges of the game, with Ollie Cooper scoring a deflected early goal.
Tony Mowbray's side were just about playing their way back into it when they conceded again on the stroke of half time through Harry Darling, but they dominated the early stages of the second half and got back in the game through Jack Clarke's goal.
They pushed hard but ultimately fell short. Take a look through our SAFC photo gallery.
