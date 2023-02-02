Sunderland concluded several deals during the January transfer window.
However, It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.
Football clubs, however, can still sign players who are free agents! Here, we take a look at the free agent options across various positions available to Sunderland now the deadline has passed:
1. Danny Drinkwater
The ex-Premier League winner is available. Sunderland have lost Corry Evans to injury but at 32, it is unlikely the Black Cats would move for Drinkwater.
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Connor Wickham
The former Sunderland man is still only 29-years-old and is a free agent having left Forest Green Rovers after his contract expired. Would Sunderland consider bringing him back in the short term? Probably not given the current model. However, Sunderland need back-up for Joe Geldhart.
Photo: Will Matthews
3. Kyle Lafferty
The 35-year-old netted twice for Sunderland in League One under Phil Parkinson and has just left Kilmarnock... given his age, we can't see this one happening despite his impressive resume of Championship experience.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Danny Rose
The former Sunderland and Newcastle United man has been without a club for a while now. Sunderland, however, are reasonably well-stocked in defence.
Photo: Shaun Botterill