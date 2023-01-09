After Everton recalled Ellis Simms from his loan move at Sunderland, Kristjaan Speakman is on the hunt for cover and competition for Ross Stewart.
The Scot is in fine goalscoring form at the moment but remains the Black Cats’ only fit senior striker after Simms’ stint on Wearside was cut short by Everton manager Frank Lampard at the turn of the year.
With the January transfer market now nine days old and in full swing, we take a look at six strikers that Sunderland’s sporting director could look at this month and eight that he probably won’t!
1. Sam Surridge
The Nottingham Forest striker has been heavily linked with a loan move to Sunderland.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Cameron Archer
The attacker was previously linked with Sunderland in the summer before staying at Aston Villa. He has, however, now moved to North East rivals Middlesbrough on loan.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Jerry Yates
The Blackpool striker has netted nine times in 27 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship is not thought to be on the radar of Sunderland despite reports.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Viktor Gyökeres
Viktor Gyökeres' name keeps cropping up amongst Sunderland fans after his 12 goals in the Championship so far this season. Coventry City would surely price Sunderland out of a move, with the Swede potentially destined for a Premier League move.
Photo: Graham Chadwick