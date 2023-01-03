The January transfer window is now open with Sunderland’s hierarchy eyeing additions in the month ahead.
The Black Cats are in the market for a striker or two following Ellis Simms’ recall by parent club Everton, whilst Tony Mowbray could also do with cover and competition for midfielder Corry Evans.
Here, we take a look at some past Sunderland transfer targets and explore whether or not sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey could possibly revive their interest.
1. Nathan Broadhead - Wigan Athletic on loan from Everton
Wigan Athletic are struggling and Nathan Broadhead has had problems nailing down a starting position. The Welshman could be recalled by Everton and given his previous stint at Sunderland a reunion could be something the cub explores.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Daniel Iversen - Leicester City
Sunderland have handed Anthony Patterson the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship and the young stopper has delivered. Daniel Iverson has failed to break into Leicester’s starting XI in the Premier League and it would be unlikely Sunderland would bring in a goalkeeper expecting to play games over Patterson.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Ellis Simms - Everton
Should Frank Lampard get the sack or decide that Ellis Simms isn’t quite ready for the Premier League yet, then Sunderland could well look to the striker again in January following his recall.
Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United
Jonson Clarke-Harris’ name always seems to come up in connection with Sunderland. Peterborough would likely ask for a significant fee and at 28, he doesn’t seem to fit the current strategy at the Academy of Light.
Photo: David Rogers