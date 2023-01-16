News you can trust since 1873
Stewart Donald

Sunderland AFC transfers: Rating every incoming deal agreed by Stewart Donald - photo gallery

Stewart Donald’s tenure as Sunderland's majority owner will go down in the history books as one of the most turbulent and ultimately unsuccessful periods in the club’s recent history.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

The insurance businessman took over the club back in April 2018, buying it from Ellis Short following the club’s double relegation from the Premier League to League One.

Donald’s influence at the club remained strong until Kyril Louis-Dreyfus purchased a controlling stake in the club in December 2020.

Between April 2018 and December 2020, Donald signed off on a host of incoming Sunderland transfers… but which ones were good and which ones turned out to be bad?

Here, we take a look at and rate every incoming deal sanctioned while Stewart Donald held a majority controlling stake in the club.

1. Will Grigg

An unmitigated disaster. Wigan Athletic played Sunderland like a fiddle with Netflix capturing the transfer saga. 1/10

2. Charlie Wyke

Charlie Wyke struggled with injuries during his first two seasons with Sunderland but scored a hatful during his third. 8/10.

3. Jack Baldwin

The defender really struggled to adapt to expectations on Wearside and made a number of big mistakes in games. Contributed more than Will Gigg, however. 3/10

4. Grant Leadbitter

Most Sunderland fans wanted Grant Leadbitter back. He wasn't the player he once was but my word did he try his utmost to drag Sunderland back to the Championship. A decent signing in isolation but it is a shame that the rest of the club's strategy was poor at the time. 8/10

