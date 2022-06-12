Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.

The Sun states that Alex Neil’s former club are reportedly keen on bringing Iverson back to Deepdale for a third season.

Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Daniel Iversen of Preston North End throws the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Preston North End at Bet365 Stadium on January 03, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Iversen has been on the books at Leicester City since 2018-19 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the Foxes in the league or cups.

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper John Ruddy during the summer window.

The former Norwich City and Wolves keeper is available on a free after being released by Wolves.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options and the Sunday Mirror reports the Black Cats are keen.

Academy graduate Anthony Patterson ended the season as the club’s number one.

Back-up goalkeepers Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann have departed the club this summer, meaning Neil needs additions in that position before the season starts.

Burge is said to be wanted by Lincoln City and will become a free agent on June 30 after Sunderland announced the Papa John’s Trophy winner would not remain at the club.