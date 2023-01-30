News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: 3 players Kristjaan Speakman could seal and 10 he won’t - photo gallery

The January transfer window will close for EFL and Premier League clubs on Tuesday evening.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats are in the market for a striker or two following Ellis Simms’ recall by parent club Everton and Ross Stewart’s injury, whilst Tony Mowbray could also do with more cover for injured midfielder Corry Evans.

Here, we take a look at some transfer targets sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey could pull the trigger while also detailing some deals that definitely won’t happen.

1. Joe Anderson

The Echo understands that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old central defender. Permission has been granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of a permanent transfer.

2. Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke is highly thought of at Brighton but has only made a smattering of appearances in the Premier League this season. Sunderland were extremely keen on a deal for him in the summer and could look to revisit signing the Dutchman on loan. As previously mentioned, however, Sunderland do have good centre-back options at the moment.

3. Sam Surridge

The striker was heavily linked with loan move to Sunderland but the striker reportedly wants to stay at Nottingham Forest.

4. Nathan Broadhead

The former Sunderland, Everton and Wigan Athletic attacker has now sealed a move to League One with Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

