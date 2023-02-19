News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland AFC transfers: 18 players that fans want Kristjaan Speakman to sign - photo gallery

Sunderland’s activity in the transfer market has been impressive on the whole in recent windows.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey have overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s squad playing squad since their days in League One.

Barring a few underwhelming (in hindsight) signings – Leon Dajaku Frederik Alves and Jermain Defoe – the club’s recruitment has steadily improved over the past 18 months, barring the failure to sign a striker last January.

With that in mind, we asked Sunderland fans who they would like to see Speakman and Harvey target during the summer window:

1. Amad Diallo

Amad, on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United, has been in sublime form for the Black Cats and fans would certainly be in favour of another season of Diallo at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

2. Ellis Simms

The former Sunderland loanee was just gaining some serious career momentum before being recalled by Everton. Plenty of Black Cats supporters would like to see him come back to the Stadium of Light at some point.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

3. Ross Stewart

Not technically an incoming but Sunderland fans are extremely keen for the club's main man to sign a new deal despite his season-ending injury. The Scot's contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Lawrence Shankland

The striker was linked with Sunderland during the club's first season in League One and his name has been mentioned as potential cover and competition by Sunderland fans on The Echo's social media.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Kristjaan SpeakmanLeague OneJermain Defoe