Sunderland’s activity in the transfer market has been impressive on the whole in recent windows.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey have overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s squad playing squad since their days in League One.
Barring a few underwhelming (in hindsight) signings – Leon Dajaku Frederik Alves and Jermain Defoe – the club’s recruitment has steadily improved over the past 18 months, barring the failure to sign a striker last January.
With that in mind, we asked Sunderland fans who they would like to see Speakman and Harvey target during the summer window:
1. Amad Diallo
Amad, on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United, has been in sublime form for the Black Cats and fans would certainly be in favour of another season of Diallo at the Stadium of Light.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Ellis Simms
The former Sunderland loanee was just gaining some serious career momentum before being recalled by Everton. Plenty of Black Cats supporters would like to see him come back to the Stadium of Light at some point.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Ross Stewart
Not technically an incoming but Sunderland fans are extremely keen for the club's main man to sign a new deal despite his season-ending injury. The Scot's contract expires in the summer of 2024.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Lawrence Shankland
The striker was linked with Sunderland during the club's first season in League One and his name has been mentioned as potential cover and competition by Sunderland fans on The Echo's social media.
Photo: Ian MacNicol