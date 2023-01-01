After Everton recalled Ellis Simms from his loan move at Sunderland, we asked Black Cats fans which strikers they’d like to see the club target in January...

Things are rarely simple when it comes to Sunderland, though. Late on Friday night, Everton manager Frank Lampard hinted that loanee Ellis Simms could be recalled. The news was then confirmed by Sunderland on Saturday morning.

It leaves Sunderland with Ross Stewart as the club’s only out-and-out striker. Moreover, Simms had netted seven times in the Championship this season, contributing 18.92% of the team’s goals in the league. He had also notched two assists in his 17 appearances.

But who should Sunderland look at in the transfer market as a potential replacement for Simms? We asked fans for their picks on social media and this is what they said:

1. Cameron Archer - Aston Villa The attacker was previously linked with Sunderland before staying at Aston Villa. He has, however, failed to nail down a regular spot during their Premier League campaign so far.

2. Jerry Yates - Blackpool The Blackpool striker has netted nine times in 27 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship putting him on the radar of many Sunderland fans.

3. Viktor Gyökeres - Coventry City Viktor Gyökeres' name keeps cropping up amongst Sunderland fans after his 12 goals in the Championship so far this season. Coventry City would surely price Sunderland out of a move, with the Swede potentially destined for a Premier League move.

4. Josh Maja - Boudreaux The former Sunderland striker's name has been mentioned by a few fans on social media. The Academy of Light graduate is currently playing in Ligue 2 in France and has netted eight times in 17 matches.