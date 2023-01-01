Sunderland AFC transfers: 10 strikers Black Cats fans want after Ellis Simms blow - photo gallery
After Everton recalled Ellis Simms from his loan move at Sunderland, we asked Black Cats fans which strikers they’d like to see the club target in January...
Things are rarely simple when it comes to Sunderland, though. Late on Friday night, Everton manager Frank Lampard hinted that loanee Ellis Simms could be recalled. The news was then confirmed by Sunderland on Saturday morning.
It leaves Sunderland with Ross Stewart as the club’s only out-and-out striker. Moreover, Simms had netted seven times in the Championship this season, contributing 18.92% of the team’s goals in the league. He had also notched two assists in his 17 appearances.
But who should Sunderland look at in the transfer market as a potential replacement for Simms? We asked fans for their picks on social media and this is what they said: