That’s according to a report in the Daily Mail, which states that the trio are interested in the ex-Carlisle United defender.

The 19-year-old England youth international also enjoyed a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Branthwaite made ten appearances for the Championship club before returning to Everton. The young defender has managed 13 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton leaves the field after receiving a red card from Referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park on May 15, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Reports state that Everton will allow Branthwaite to go out on loan in the coming campaign, with Championship outfits Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sunderland interested.

Sunderland could also face competition from Europe with Holland’s PSV Eindhoven and German outfit Schalke also said to be keen on Branthwaite.

Preston eye second goalkeeper signing

After signing goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United, Preston North End are closing in on a deal for David Cornell. The 31-year-old is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a two-year deal.

That move could further boost Sunderland’s chances of landing Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.

Sunderland and North East rivals, Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international. The Black Cats have also been linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper John Ruddy during the summer window.