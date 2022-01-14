Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Jermain Defoe tipped to join Black Cats' League One rivals after Rangers exit
Jermain Defoe is no longer a Rangers player.
The ex-Sunderland and England striker departed the Scottish champions yesterday prompting speculation regarding the 39-year-old’s next move.
As ever with Defoe, Sunderland’s name was instantly mentioned after the striker cemented himself as a club hero during a two-and-a-half season stint on Wearside.
However, Defoe has been tipped to join one of Sunderland’s League One rivals.
Ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has stated that Defoe could move to Charlton Athletic, where he spent time as a youngster, later leaving for West Ham United.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Football is built upon relationships, and he [Defoe] played at Tottenham with Johnnie Jackson, and I assume that there’s still a relationship there.
“I think it might be an interesting move if coming back to London is on his agenda to go to Charlton. Now I realise it’s League One, it’s not necessarily where Jermain might want to play, but he is 39 years of age.
“He’s not going to play in the Premier League, with the greatest respect, he might struggle at times to get a full-time gig in the Championship, just purely and simply because it’s a hard and fast division.
“Building a career and a management career, coaching career and going into a project with Thomas Sandgaard and with Johnnie Jackson currently in situ, it kind of feels like it might be a fit there.”
The Addicks currently sit 14th in League One following a poor start whilst Sunderland are currently second in the table.