The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with the potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model and have concluded deals for Clarke, Leon Dajaku, Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese so far during the summer transfer window ahead of their Championship return.
Sunderland have also secured contract extensions for Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts whilst adding four youth players – Max Thompson, Ben Crompton, Callum Wilson and Owen Robinson – to their under-21 squad.
However, Championship clubs will have the opportunity to sign Everton’s former Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson. Toffees boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen for the defender to play regularly next season.
The 20-year-old was one of Rafa Benitez’s last signings at Goodison before the Spaniard was sacked, making the move to Goodison Park for an eye-watering £16 million.
National reports also state that Sunderland have been linked with Everton striker Ellis Simms after a handful of loan moves. Huddersfield, Millwall and Sunderland are all keen on Simms after he impressed in the Premiership in Scotland.
Alex Neil’s side were linked with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before his eventual move to PSV and are continuing to target a Wearside return for former loanee and Toffees striker Nathan Broadhead.
The Black Cats lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley away from home in a pre-season game on Saturday afternoon and face Hartlepool United on Monday in their outing before the season starts.