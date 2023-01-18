Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Everton eye £17.5m-rated striker in deal that could see Ellis Simms return
Everton are reportedly eyeing a deal for £17.5million-rated Colombian striker Duván Zapata on loan.
The Toffees are struggling under manager Frank Lampard after suffering another defeat in the Premier League last weekend after losing 2-1 to Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.
The result leaves the Merseyside club second-bottom in the league and facing relegation with Lampard’s job hanging by a thread. Everton’s hierarchy, however, are reportedly eyeing additions in the striking department.
On his Twitter account, Italian transfer insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Everton are prepared to approach Atalanta to negotiate for Colombian striker Duván Zapata. Intermediaries will work on the deal with Everton open to loan with option clause proposal.
“Atalanta would only be open to discuss a permanent transfer for Zapata, as things stand.”
The move would see former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms fall even further down the pecking order at Goodison Park following his recall earlier this season.
The striker was brought on with just eight minutes left to play with his side already 2-1 down against Southampton on Saturday after Amadou Onana had given Everton a first-half lead before two goals from James Ward-Prowse turned the game in Southampton’s favour in the second stanza.
Sunderland are thought to be monitoring Simms’ situation at Everton – with the player unable to play for another club this season, the striker faces two options: a bit part role at Goodison, or a return on loan to the Stadium of Light.
The 22-year-old netted seven goals in 17 Championship appearances before his Everton recall late last year. Since his return to Merseyside, the forward has played just over 18 minutes of football.