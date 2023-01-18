The Toffees are struggling under manager Frank Lampard after suffering another defeat in the Premier League last weekend after losing 2-1 to Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The result leaves the Merseyside club second-bottom in the league and facing relegation with Lampard’s job hanging by a thread. Everton’s hierarchy, however, are reportedly eyeing additions in the striking department.

On his Twitter account, Italian transfer insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Everton are prepared to approach Atalanta to negotiate for Colombian striker Duván Zapata. Intermediaries will work on the deal with Everton open to loan with option clause proposal.

BERGAMO, ITALY - JANUARY 15: Duvan Zapata of Atalanta BC looks on during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Salernitana at Gewiss Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

“Atalanta would only be open to discuss a permanent transfer for Zapata, as things stand.”

The move would see former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms fall even further down the pecking order at Goodison Park following his recall earlier this season.

The striker was brought on with just eight minutes left to play with his side already 2-1 down against Southampton on Saturday after Amadou Onana had given Everton a first-half lead before two goals from James Ward-Prowse turned the game in Southampton’s favour in the second stanza.

Sunderland are thought to be monitoring Simms’ situation at Everton – with the player unable to play for another club this season, the striker faces two options: a bit part role at Goodison, or a return on loan to the Stadium of Light.

