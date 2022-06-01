Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodriguez, a former Academy of Light youth teamer, had been heavily linked with a return to Sunderland.

Rodríguez rose through the ranks on Wearside and was captain of the youth team for a period.

After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017

Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff (L) vies with Oxford United's Spanish midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin (R)

Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.

Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Oxford United is set to expire this summer, meaning the midfielder is available on a free transfer.