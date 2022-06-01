Rodriguez, a former Academy of Light youth teamer, had been heavily linked with a return to Sunderland.
Rodríguez rose through the ranks on Wearside and was captain of the youth team for a period.
After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017
Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.
Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.
The 28-year-old’s contract with Oxford United is set to expire this summer, meaning the midfielder is available on a free transfer.
However, Football Insdier claim that the midfielder is close to agreeing a new deal at the Kassam Stadium