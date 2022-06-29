Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and has also made five first-team Premier League appearances. The Whites turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.

Preston-born Cresswell started his career at Leeds United in 2013, before signing a two-year scholarship with the club in 2018. He then signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2019.

Cresswell captained the under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and was nominated along with teammate and former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood for the Player of the Season award.

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Charlie Cresswell of England U21s is interviewed during the England U21 Men Media Activity at St Georges Park on May 31, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

