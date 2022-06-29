The 19-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and has also made five first-team Premier League appearances. The Whites turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.
Preston-born Cresswell started his career at Leeds United in 2013, before signing a two-year scholarship with the club in 2018. He then signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2019.
Cresswell captained the under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and was nominated along with teammate and former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood for the Player of the Season award.
James Marshment, Leeds United editor for the football website TEAMtalk, said: “Charlie Cresswell is holding talks over a potential loan move to Millwall - but TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland are also hoping to land the Leeds United defender.”