Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Cats linked with loan move for Leeds United defender with Millwall also interested

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell – according to reports.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:27 pm

The 19-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and has also made five first-team Premier League appearances. The Whites turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.

Preston-born Cresswell started his career at Leeds United in 2013, before signing a two-year scholarship with the club in 2018. He then signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2019.

Cresswell captained the under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and was nominated along with teammate and former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood for the Player of the Season award.

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Charlie Cresswell of England U21s is interviewed during the England U21 Men Media Activity at St Georges Park on May 31, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

James Marshment, Leeds United editor for the football website TEAMtalk, said: “Charlie Cresswell is holding talks over a potential loan move to Millwall - but TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland are also hoping to land the Leeds United defender.”

