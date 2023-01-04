Sunderland AFC transfer news: Steve Cooper's verdict on Sam Surridge fans will love amidst links
Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Sam Surridge – but what do we know about him and what has his manager Steve Cooper said?
With the January transfer window now in full swing, we take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland’s latest transfer target.
Sam Surridge – fact file
Age: 24
Position: Striker
Height: 6ft 9
Club: Nottingham Forest
Place of birth: Slough, Berkshire
Nationality: English
What is the story with Sam Sturridge and Sunderland?
Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge – but would face competition to sign the striker on loan.
The Black Cats are working hard to strengthen their striking options, with head coach Tony Mowbray hinting last week there could potentially be two breakthroughs on the horizon.
According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are keen on signing Surridge while Championship leaders Burnley are also interested in a loan deal.
The 24-year-old striker joined Forest from Stoke a year ago and helped Steve Cooper’s side win promotion to the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 17 Championship appearances during the second half of the last campaign.
What has Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said about Sam Sturridge?
Speaking last April, Cooper said: “We have given him an opportunity. He needed a home. He has found one here. We really believe in him.
"I worked with him before at Swansea and I was gutted when he left. He has had to be patient to wait for starts. He had to wait until others were unfortunate with injury – but he has stepped up, hasn’t he?”
After a Championship game against Blackpool last season in which Sturridge scored, Cooper added: “Fair play to him, the chances he’s been given so far he’s really taken. What he’s done is keep himself absolutely ready for when his minutes have come.
“The goals are the most important thing for him. His overall contribution has been excellent – the way he’s pressed with the ball, his running in-behind, and he’s even assisted goals as well.
“He’s really committed to his profession. He’s been coming in on days off and doing extra. That sort of stuff doesn’t go unnoticed with me. He’s doing really well.”