With the January transfer window now in full swing, we take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland’s latest transfer target.

Sam Surridge – fact file

Age: 24

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Sam Surridge of Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on November 09, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )

Position: Striker

Height: 6ft 9

Club: Nottingham Forest

Place of birth: Slough, Berkshire

Nationality: English

What is the story with Sam Sturridge and Sunderland?

The Black Cats are working hard to strengthen their striking options, with head coach Tony Mowbray hinting last week there could potentially be two breakthroughs on the horizon.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are keen on signing Surridge while Championship leaders Burnley are also interested in a loan deal.

The 24-year-old striker joined Forest from Stoke a year ago and helped Steve Cooper’s side win promotion to the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 17 Championship appearances during the second half of the last campaign.

What has Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said about Sam Sturridge?

Speaking last April, Cooper said: “We have given him an opportunity. He needed a home. He has found one here. We really believe in him.

"I worked with him before at Swansea and I was gutted when he left. He has had to be patient to wait for starts. He had to wait until others were unfortunate with injury – but he has stepped up, hasn’t he?”

After a Championship game against Blackpool last season in which Sturridge scored, Cooper added: “Fair play to him, the chances he’s been given so far he’s really taken. What he’s done is keep himself absolutely ready for when his minutes have come.

“The goals are the most important thing for him. His overall contribution has been excellent – the way he’s pressed with the ball, his running in-behind, and he’s even assisted goals as well.